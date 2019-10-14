Two shot dead in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Terkhanawala and Shahpur police limits.

Police said on Monday that Noor Muhammad of Kotla Rehman, tehsil Sahiwal had dispute with his brother Ahmad Sher and others over distribution of property.

On the day of incident,the accused brother Ahmad Sher along with his family members including Muhammad Arshed, Khuda Bakhsh, and Sultan Mehmood shot dead Noor Muhammad.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons gunned down Haji Gul Jahan in village Jahan Abad Tehsil Shahpur and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.