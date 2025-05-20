Two smugglers arrested at Ghazi Ghat check post

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered huge quantities of non-custom-paid items worth millions of rupees at Ghazi Ghat check post late last night.

Police said here on Tuesday that the check post officials intercepted two cars -- LE-489 and BDO-901. Upon checking, they found 2770 outers, cigarettes valuing over Rs 5.

5 million and hot filter/cool filter for tobacco worth over Rs 600,000. From the second vehicle BDO-901, police recovered a 9mm pistol, magazine and bullets.

Two accused were arrested and put in the lock-up for investigations.

DPO Syed Ali commended Ghazi Ghat police post Incharge Muhammad Ayub Buzdar and his team for their vigilance that helped them arrest the alleged smugglers.

