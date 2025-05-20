Two Smugglers Arrested At Ghazi Ghat Check Post
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered huge quantities of non-custom-paid items worth millions of rupees at Ghazi Ghat check post late last night.
Police said here on Tuesday that the check post officials intercepted two cars -- LE-489 and BDO-901. Upon checking, they found 2770 outers, cigarettes valuing over Rs 5.
5 million and hot filter/cool filter for tobacco worth over Rs 600,000. From the second vehicle BDO-901, police recovered a 9mm pistol, magazine and bullets.
Two accused were arrested and put in the lock-up for investigations.
DPO Syed Ali commended Ghazi Ghat police post Incharge Muhammad Ayub Buzdar and his team for their vigilance that helped them arrest the alleged smugglers.
APP/hus/ifi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two smugglers arrested at Ghazi Ghat check post44 seconds ago
-
Eminent scholar Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi passes away10 hours ago
-
PM lauds Pak Navy’s ‘deterrent response’ in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos11 hours ago
-
PM lauds Pak Navy’s ‘deterrent response’ in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos11 hours ago
-
Gov launches 2nd phase auction for non-operational power plants11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels11 hours ago
-
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including core issue of Kashmir: ..11 hours ago
-
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers11 hours ago
-
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi meets ACP president11 hours ago
-
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan, KP11 hours ago
-
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens11 hours ago
-
MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA11 hours ago