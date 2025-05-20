Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 May 2025

Arslan Farid Published May 20, 2025 | 09:05 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 May 2025 is 341,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 292,960. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 May 2025 is 341,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 292,960.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 313,204 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 268,545.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 341,700 Rs 313,204
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 292,960 Rs 268,545
Per Gram Gold Rs 29,296 Rs 26,855

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

9 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

9 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

10 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

10 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

10 hours ago
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

10 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

10 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

10 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

10 hours ago
 MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business