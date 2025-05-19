Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pakistan women’s cricket team will tour Ireland in August this year to play a three-match T20I series against the hosts

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan women’s cricket team will tour Ireland in August this year to play a three-match T20I series against the hosts.

According to the PCB Media here on Monday, the first T20I will take place on 6 August, followed by the second T20I on 8 August. The third and final match of the series is scheduled on 10 August.

All three T20Is will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.