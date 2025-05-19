Open Menu

Pak Women To Tour Ireland In August

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pakistan women’s cricket team will tour Ireland in August this year to play a three-match T20I series against the hosts

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan women’s cricket team will tour Ireland in August this year to play a three-match T20I series against the hosts.

According to the PCB Media here on Monday, the first T20I will take place on 6 August, followed by the second T20I on 8 August. The third and final match of the series is scheduled on 10 August.

All three T20Is will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.

Recent Stories

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

44 seconds ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

6 minutes ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

18 minutes ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

18 minutes ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

18 minutes ago
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

22 minutes ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

22 minutes ago
 MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

22 minutes ago
 A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in ..

A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordina ..

22 minutes ago
 President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

36 minutes ago
 CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking departmen ..

CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports