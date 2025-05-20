Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2025) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, delivered a keynote address at the 12th Global Logistics Alliance (GLA) Global Conference, held in Dubai from 15–18 May 2025.

He was warmly welcomed at the event by Ms. Grace Sun, President of the GLA.

While addressing at the event, Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized Dubai’s pivotal role as a global trade and logistics hub, noting the significance of Dubai International Airport and Jebel Ali Port in supporting global connectivity.



The Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia including the middle East. “Pakistan is poised to become a vital corridor of connectivity and cooperation across the region,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

He also highlighted the deep-rooted economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the UAE and lauded the UAE-based firms including DP World and AD Ports for their investments in freight corridors and port development projects in Pakistan.

Other distinguished speakers at the conference included H.H.

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah, and H.

E. Juma Al Kait, Chief Trade Negotiator and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy.

In her opening remarks, Ms.

Grace Sun welcomed participants from various countries and emphasized the importance of the event in creating new business synergies and accelerating global logistics collaboration.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Ambassador and Ms.

Sun discussed the potential of organizing a regional networking conference in Pakistan under the GLA framework, with a focus on engagement from South and Central Asian logistics stakeholders.

Ambassador Tirmizi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with international partners to develop smart, efficient, and sustainable logistics infrastructure, particularly through transformational initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Tirmizi also visited the stall of Logistics Mode Pvt Ltd, where he met Mr.

Suleman Jazib, Head of Branch, and appreciated the company’s commitment to delivering world-class logistics solutions. He encouraged greater participation of Pakistani firms in global supply chain initiatives.