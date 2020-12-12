UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:13 PM

Two suspects held in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people and 25 houses of Chak No 149 NB, 150-NB and its surroundings.

During the operation, the teams arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons.

Further investigations were underway.

