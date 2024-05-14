Two Units Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The environment protection agency (EPA) sealed boilers of a dying unit and aluminum
re-melting unit besides imposing a fine of Rs 800,000 on the owners here on Tuesday.
EPA Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here on Tuesday that both the units in industrial
estate, Chak Jhumra were using low quality/prohibited fuel in their boilers.
The aluminum re-melting unit was fined Rs 500,000 while dying units was imposed a fine
of Rs 300,000.
The action was taken under the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.
