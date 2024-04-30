Two Women Held On Drug Smuggling Charges, Over 9 Kg Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two female drug smugglers recovering 9.65 kilograms of hashish from them here in the limits of Saddar police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid traced two suspected women near Mufti Mehmood Chowk.
The lady police officials checked the suspected women and recovered 4844 grams and 4826 grams of hashish from Kiran Bibi daughter of Rehman Sharif and Nusrat Bibi wife of Aman Ullah Khattak respectively.
The police arrested both the women and registered a case against them.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Housing warns people against illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
Girl hospitalized after stray dog attack2 minutes ago
-
Fake Food inspector arrested2 minutes ago
-
HoD directs to create awareness about dengue12 minutes ago
-
Int'l workshop on "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Data Security" from April 29-May 0412 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO12 minutes ago
-
Joint action plan prepared for safety of Customs, police, E&T personnel: RPO12 minutes ago
-
KKKUK holds seminar on legal insights of pakistan cybersecurity12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Sukkur Passport Office & NADRA Center12 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan emphasizes student safety, educational institutions12 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting22 minutes ago
-
Couple suffered burns22 minutes ago