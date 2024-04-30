Open Menu

Two Women Held On Drug Smuggling Charges, Over 9 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two female drug smugglers recovering 9.65 kilograms of hashish from them here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid traced two suspected women near Mufti Mehmood Chowk.

The lady police officials checked the suspected women and recovered 4844 grams and 4826 grams of hashish from Kiran Bibi daughter of Rehman Sharif and Nusrat Bibi wife of Aman Ullah Khattak respectively.

The police arrested both the women and registered a case against them.

