UAE Ambassador acknowledges PSH contribution towards welfare of orphan children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi during a special visit to the Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in Islamabad on Tuesday acknowledged its contribution towards the welfare of orphan children.

The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan who was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission, Rashid Al Ali met the Head of PSH, Zamurrad Khan (Hilal-e-Imtiaz), and the children of Sweet Home.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamurrad Khan thanked the ambassador for visiting this beautiful house of angels and fairies and said that his visit reflected that our brother country UAE always strives for welfare in Pakistan.

He said that UAE has always played an exemplary role in selfless services to humanity including the education and training of orphans.

Zamurrad Khan said that Allah Almighty has blessed me with a beautiful mission in life.

PSH was established with one child in the year 2009 and today thousands of boys and girls are part of this initiative.

He said that the boys and girls of PSH are currently studying in renowned universities and educational institutions of the country and are our bright future.

He highlighted that the first cadet college in the history of the world, which is only for orphans, is located in Gujjar Khan, the land of martyrs and ghazis, where more than 200 cadets are studying.

The centers of PSH are spread in different parts of the country including Karachi, Sukkur, Sargodha, Gujjar Khan, Kashmir, North Waziristan, and Islamabad where thousands of orphans are being educated in the best environment.

Zamurrad Khan further said that Golden Arrow Sweet Home has been established in the Mir Ali region of North Waziristan with the support of the Pakistan Army.

He further said that the time is not far when these sons and daughters of his will become ambassadors of Pakistan around the world, serving the country and the nation as doctors, engineers, and professors.

"I want to make these children not big men but big human beings who will be the identity of Pakistan in the service of humanity in the world," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the UAE Ambassador said, "I did not know that the great work of sponsoring thousands of orphans is going on in Pakistan on such a large scale." "I am very happy and impressed by meeting these children and their passion, courage, and confidence won my heart. Their father Zamurrad Khan deserves a tribute who took up and carried out this great mission in a very good manner", he said.

What can be a greater work in the world than that you support an orphan child and make him stand on his own feet by giving him the best education and training, he remarked.

Congratulating Zamurrad Khan and his entire team who are on their way to such a great mission, the UAE ambassador hoped that these children will go far and become the pride of their country in the future.

He said the Government of the United Arab Emirates stands side by side with Zamurrad Khan in this great mission and is always ready for all possible cooperation.

As far as possible we will work together with Pakistan for the betterment of these children, he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the Head of PSH, Zamurrad Khan, and the children also presented a commemorative shield to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the children entertained the audience with a colorful performance highlighting Pakistani culture.

In the ceremony, the cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Suhawa also expressed their views regarding the ideal friendship and relations between UAE and Pakistan.