MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In a stern denunciation of India's actions in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, has highlighted India's employment of tactics akin to those of Israel to alter the demographic composition of Muslim majority areas.

Speaking at the 5th Inter-University English Debate Competition, Prof. Abbasi emphasized the grave implications of India's actions, labelling them as violations of international law and an assault on the right to self-determination.

Addressing participants of the debate competition jointly organized by UAJK and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Commission (JKLC), Prof. Abbasi stressed the parallels between India and Israel's attempts to manipulate population ratios in disputed territories to sway the outcome of future plebiscites.

He underscored the competition's role in raising awareness among the youth about the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the importance of understanding it from its true perspective.

Furthermore, Prof. Abbasi condemned what he termed as "water terrorism" accusing India of exploiting vital resources to further its hegemonic agenda in the region.

He asserted that India's efforts to alter demographics and control over "water sources" reveal its nefarious ambitions and disregard for the rights of Kashmiris.

Dr. Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Director of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute (KPRI), echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the significance of educating students about the Kashmir conflict and providing them with a platform to articulate their views.

Dr. Khan elucidated on the legal status of the Kashmir issue, urging students to choose their words wisely when discussing the conflict.

The event saw participation from numerous students, with Syeda Humira Hameed, Asma Abrar, and Ayman Abbasi emerging as the top contenders, as per the judges' decision.

The panel comprised of distinguished academics including Prof. Dr Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dr Shahida Khalique, and Dr Ayesha Rahman, evaluated the contestants' performance meticulously.

Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Director of the JKLC, and Dr Sharjeel Saeed, Director of Students Affairs at UAJK, provided insights into the competition's background and significance, further enriching the discourse on the Kashmir issue.