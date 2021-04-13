Ulema assure Covid SOPs compliance during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Ulema from different schools of thought assured the district administration for observance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at mosques to contain spread of third wave of the pandemic during the month of Ramazan.

They gave assurance in a meeting, held here, the other day with additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Babar Sahab Din in the chair. The ADC urged the Ulema and prayer leaders to teach people about intensity of the situation through their daily sermons and preaching.

He asked them to ensure wearing face masks and social distancing inside the mosques, besides implementation on other covid-19 protocols in light with the directions of Health Ministry and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He noted that mosques administration should form a committee to maintain laison with the administration, so the virus transmission might be controlled. The teams of administration would conduct regular visits at the mosque to ensure the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, Din said.

The Federal government, he said could reconsider its policy on mosques if it felt that public was not taking the situation serious and the number of positive cases were increasing to an alarming level.

As per the directions, prayers would be offered on open floors instead of carpets and mats. If floor was rough, a clean mat could be laid. Any kind of gathering before and after prayers would be completely banned.

Open spaces would be preferred to offer prayers if available at the mosques/imambargahs. People over the age of 50, children and patients suffering with cough, cold and flu were not allowed to enter the mosque.

Tarawih prayers should be arranged inside the premises of the mosque and Imambargah. It should be avoided on the road and sidewalk. The solution of chlorine with water would be used to clean the floor of the mosque.

The same solution should be used and sprayed on the mats before prayer. People should visit the mosque after making ablution (Wudhu) at home. Hand shakes and hug should be avoided and wash hands for 20 seconds after returning to home.

It should be better for the dwellers to perform 'Aetkaf' at home, taking cognizance of the prevailing situation of the pandemic. No congregational iftar and Suhoor would be arranged at the mosque.

