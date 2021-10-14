Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Prophet (PBUH)

UrduPoint.com

In connection with the celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week, a Mehfil-e-Milad and Ulema-o-Mashaikh conference on Thursday to show esteemed reverence and express love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week, a Mehfil-e-Milad and Ulema-o-Mashaikh conference on Thursday to show esteemed reverence and express love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, vice-chancellor Sargodha University, was the chief guest and other eminent ulema and department heads including Pir Mushtaq Ahmed, principal Darul Uloom Muhammadiyah Ghosia, Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Dr Khalid Nadeem, head of urdu Department, Dr Mufti Muhammad Haroon, also participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad and conference.

The religious scholars shed light on the glory and the contributions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for bringing peace in society.

They urged Muslims to follow the golden principles provided by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as guidance in every sphere of life.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the greatest asset and success could only be attained by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet. Moreover, he congratulated the entire team on completing the one-week event which was started from October 8 and continued till date.

The University of Sargodha also organised various other events such as Naatia mushaira, calligraphy exhibition, exhibition of books on islam, Qiraat, Naat and speech contest, etc.

