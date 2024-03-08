Ulema urges world to pressure Israel to allow Muslims to worship in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan

Ulema and Mashaikh on the call off Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) in their surmons on Friday denounced Israeli coercion and tyranny, expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ulema and Mashaikh on the call off Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) in their surmons on Friday denounced Israeli coercion and tyranny, expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Condemning the egregious violations of human rights in the holy land, the religious scholars and leaders emphasized that humanity was suffering in Palestine, with Israel's actions transcending all moral boundaries.

They condemned the international community's failure to address the escalating humanitarian crisis, urging organizations like the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intensify efforts for a ceasefire during Ramazan. This, they stressed, would allow Palestinians to worship freely during the holy month.

During the sermons, the Ulema and Mashaykh lamented the dire situation in Palestine, highlighting the relentless Israeli attacks, widespread hunger, poverty, and the scarcity of essential resources. They decried the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site for Muslims, calling upon the international community to pressure Israel to allow Muslims to worship there freely during Ramazan.

The religious scholars and leaders said with more than 30,000 Palestinians martyred and hundreds of thousands injured, Gaza had become a symbol of devastation and despair. They urged for concrete action from the international community, emphasizing that mere rhetoric was insufficient in addressing the plight of Palestinians.

In an appeal to the OIC leadership, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, they called for safeguarding the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and upholding the rights of Palestinians.

"As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the PUC stands united in condemning Israeli aggression and advocating for justice and peace for the Palestinian people.

They vowed to continue their efforts to raise awareness and garner support for the oppressed Palestinians until their rights are restored and justice prevails."

These views were expressed by PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan Maulana Hanif Osmani, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui, Maulana Abu Bakr Hamza, Maulana Habib Rehman Abid, Maulana Aminul Haque Ashrafi, Maulana Izharul Haque Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, Maulana Anisur Rahman Baloch, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya, Mufti Imran Muawiya, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Mokhtal Mahar, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Aqeel Zubiri, Qari Azizur Rahman, Maulana Shabbir Khatana, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Qari Abdul Majid Lahori, Maulana Farooq Khanpuri, Maulana Qasim Sangi, Maulana Ashraf Malik, Maulana Ijaz Malik, Qari Abdul Wahab Muawiya, Maulana Muhammad Bilal Saqib, Qari Ibrahim, Qari Riaz, Maulana Ameer Muawiya, Maher Abdul Khaliq Murali, Maulana Muneebur Rehman Haidari, Qari Mohabbat Ali Qasmi, Qari Zul Qarnain, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Qari Mahmood Al Hasan, Qari Abdul Majid Malik, Maulana Waqas Iqbal and others during Friday sermons across the country.