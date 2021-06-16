UrduPoint.com
Undemocratic Attitude Not To Be Acceptable In Parliament: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said that undemocratic attitude would not be acceptable in the Parliament House as opposition was using derogatory and slang language against treasury benches

Talking to a private news channel, she said the ruling party was facing misbehavior and undemocratic attitude of opposition from the last three years.

To a question, she said that before the session six member from treasury benches and six member from opposition were nominated to maintain the decorum of the house during the budget session but unfortunately apposition itself violated the disciple and rules.

MNA Akram Cheema's head badly wounded by water bottle which was thrown from the opposition side, she added.

"Why opposition has started chanting slogan during the speech of Opposition leader Shabaz Sharif, it mean opposition do not interested over the debate of poor friendly budget in the session", she added.

