University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Spring Festival Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad spring festival continues

Spring festival celebrations at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) are continuing in full swing for entertainment of farming community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Spring festival celebrations at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) are continuing in full swing for entertainment of farming community.

A spokesman of the university said that VC-11 team won Kabaddi match by defeating Deans-11 team during a thrilling play arranged at tent pegging ground UAF on Wednesday.

Similarly, three-day greyhound race also concluded after which more than 100 imported and country-bred greyhounds were brought before the speculators for their entertainment.

He said that three-day tent pegging would also commence on Thursday while the university would arrange an international horticultural conference on March 24.

Vice Chancellor (VC) UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with his team is positively monitoring the festival activities for providing entertainment facilities to the farming community in a most befitting manner, spokesman added.

