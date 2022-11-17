University of Balochistan a mother university of province, says Jamali

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said that the University of Balochistan is the mother university of the province.

"On this historic occasion, let me say that I see tomorrow's leaders and visionary thinkers in the eyes of today's graduating graduates. With this belief, each of you will play a role in making Pakistan and Balochistan progressive and bright.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants on the occasion of the 19th convocation of the University of Balochistan on Thursday.

In the 19th convocation, degrees were awarded to around 390 graduates, while gold medals were also distributed among the toppers in various fields. Among the graduating graduates, the number of female graduates was the highest as compared to all the previous convocations. In the 19th Convocation, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, Dean Faculties, Teachers, Graduated PhD Scholars, MPhil degree holders, graduates and a large number of their parents were also present.

He congratulated University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman and his entire team for holding the successful convocation.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali further said that the future of bright Pakistan is related to Balochistan and it is the largest province in terms of area. Our youth are second to none in talent.

The different ethnic groups living in Balochistan have wonderful traditions and the people here are also far ahead in ethics, humanity and tolerance.

Acting Governor Balochistan said that Allah has blessed Balochistan with a very high geo-strategic location. Balochistan is called the gateway to Central Asia and the middle East.

The emerging scholars and researchers of Balochistan University will play an important role in national construction.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that today's ever-changing world is a world of golden opportunities, many things are happening around us, so we need to equip ourselves with modern skills and new knowledge according to the changing needs of the times.

