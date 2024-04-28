University Of Punjab Shines In Female Weightlifting Championship Held At SAU
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The University of Punjab Lahore has emerged victorious in the Female Weightlifting Final, which was a highly competitive event.
The championship was organized under the patronage of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. The All Pakistan Inter-University Male and Female Weightlifting Championship showcased the exceptional strength and skill of the University of Punjab.
Securing an impressive haul of five gold medals and three silver medals, the University of Punjab claimed the prestigious first position, earning the title of Female Champion and proudly raising the trophy in their honor. Meanwhile, the female athletes of Lahore College for Women University secured the second position, earning one gold medal, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.
Similarly, athletes from the University of Lahore earned one gold medal and three silver medals, while Islamia University Bahawalpur secured one silver medal and 3 bronze medals, resulting in both teams being honoured with the third position.
During the intense final matches, in the 71-kilogram weight category, Noor Shanza of Islamia University Bahawalpur secured the first position, followed by Fatima Akram of GC University Lahore in second place, and Natiqa of Punjab University in third place.
In the 76-kilogram weight category, Amina Bibi of Punjab University Lahore claimed the first position, with Fiza Batool of the University of Management and Technology Lahore securing second place, and Malika of University of Lahore taking the third position.
In the 87-kilogram category, Wafiha Khalid of Forman Christian College University Lahore emerged victorious in the first position, while Syeda Fatima of Islamia University Bahawalpur secured second, and Amara Riaz of Lahore College for Women University claimed third position.
The successful athletes were honored during the event, with awards presented by distinguished personalities including International Referee Abdul Sattar Rahi, Secretary of Sindh Weightlifting Association Anis Ahmed, Deputy Director sports at Islamia University Bahawalpur, Mehwish, Director Sports at Sindh Agriculture University Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and Director Sports at University of Lahore, Rana Aqeel.
