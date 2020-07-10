Unplanned population increase creates multiple challenges: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that increase in population and ever-increasing problems were a threat to human survival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that increase in population and ever-increasing problems were a threat to human survival.

In his message on World Population Day, the Chief Minister said that an unplanned increase in population resulted in creating multiple challenges and this day highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between population and resources.

He added that the whole world including Pakistan was facing an unusual situation due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, protection of mother and child was a priority of the government and steps had been taken to provide the best healthcare facilities to womenfolk, he added.

Access to voluntary family planning had been ensured while remaining safe from coronavirus.

He maintained that public cooperation was vital for overcoming the problems relating to population increase.

The quality of life can be improved by overcoming the population, he said.

The government was utilizing resources to expand the scope of services relating to family planning.

It had become a global challenge to enhance resources according to population increase and thepeople should play their role for increasing awareness about family planning, the CM concluded.