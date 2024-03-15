UoM Holds Seminar On Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) To live a happy and peaceful life in this world and in the life hereafter, it is vital to follow the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) in letter & spirit in our daily lives.
This was stated by Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad while addressing a seminar on Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace be upon him).
The event was organized by the Directorate of Students Societies in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Studies, University of Malakand (UoM).
The Resource Persons were Dr Janas Khan & Dr Najam ul Hassan, Department of Islamic Studies who shed light on various aspects of the finality of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) and highlighted that it is the responsibility of each and every Muslim to ensure protection of the finality of prophethood law.
Pro-VC Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman also addressed the participants of the seminar.
VC, Dr Rashid Ahmad & Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman pledged that faith in the finality of prophethood was the foundation of the Muslim Ummah and the entire nation was united and committed to the cause of the finality of prophethood law.
The event was attended by faculty members & students.
APP/aiq/vak
