Open Menu

UoS Hosts Research Colloquium On Mass Media

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UoS hosts research colloquium on mass media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Department of Communication & Media Studies at the University of Sargodha hosted

a research colloquium focusing on the evolving trends in mass media research amidst global

information and perception warfare.

The event gathered leading scholars, educators and students to explore the critical issues

surrounding fake news, global propaganda, and the role of media conglomerates in shaping

public opinion.

In his opening remarks, Head of the Department Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah stressed the

need for understanding and researching global information and perception warfare. He thanked

the guest speaker on behalf of the university administration for their valuable insights and

contributions to the colloquium.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Sargodha, Prof Dr. Gulam Abbas

Gondal stressed the need for understanding fake news and global propaganda. He argued

that global media conglomerates often have vested interests that drive the dissemination

of confusion, chaos, and disappointment.

He emphasized that research, reading, and consultations with educators and reliable

sources were the only remedies to counteract the effects of information and perception

warfare.

The event's guest speaker, Prof Dr Saqib Riaz, Chairman of the Department of Mass

Communication at Allama Iqbal Open University, noted that public opinion play a crucial

role in democracies, as the voices of people significantly impact policy and governance.

Dr Riaz also discussed the evolution of media and explained how global power elites control

information flow. He mentioned that the confusion increased with the advent of the internet

and social media, unlike conventional media, where the sources were identifiable. Now, the

source and the objective behind the information were often obscured. He highlighted the

importance of research to understand emerging issues in media, including fake information

and perception warfare.

The event concluded with remarks from Noman Yasir Qureshi, and the colloquium was

moderated by Dr Saima Kausar.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Reading Allama Iqbal Open University University Of Sargodha Media Event From

Recent Stories

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

18 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

4 hours ago
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan