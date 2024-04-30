UoS hosts research colloquium on mass media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Department of Communication & Media Studies at the University of Sargodha hosted

a research colloquium focusing on the evolving trends in mass media research amidst global

information and perception warfare.

The event gathered leading scholars, educators and students to explore the critical issues

surrounding fake news, global propaganda, and the role of media conglomerates in shaping

public opinion.

In his opening remarks, Head of the Department Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah stressed the

need for understanding and researching global information and perception warfare. He thanked

the guest speaker on behalf of the university administration for their valuable insights and

contributions to the colloquium.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Sargodha, Prof Dr. Gulam Abbas

Gondal stressed the need for understanding fake news and global propaganda. He argued

that global media conglomerates often have vested interests that drive the dissemination

of confusion, chaos, and disappointment.

He emphasized that research, reading, and consultations with educators and reliable

sources were the only remedies to counteract the effects of information and perception

warfare.

The event's guest speaker, Prof Dr Saqib Riaz, Chairman of the Department of Mass

Communication at Allama Iqbal Open University, noted that public opinion play a crucial

role in democracies, as the voices of people significantly impact policy and governance.

Dr Riaz also discussed the evolution of media and explained how global power elites control

information flow. He mentioned that the confusion increased with the advent of the internet

and social media, unlike conventional media, where the sources were identifiable. Now, the

source and the objective behind the information were often obscured. He highlighted the

importance of research to understand emerging issues in media, including fake information

and perception warfare.

The event concluded with remarks from Noman Yasir Qureshi, and the colloquium was

moderated by Dr Saima Kausar.