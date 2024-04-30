UoS Hosts Research Colloquium On Mass Media
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Department of Communication & Media Studies at the University of Sargodha hosted
a research colloquium focusing on the evolving trends in mass media research amidst global
information and perception warfare.
The event gathered leading scholars, educators and students to explore the critical issues
surrounding fake news, global propaganda, and the role of media conglomerates in shaping
public opinion.
In his opening remarks, Head of the Department Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah stressed the
need for understanding and researching global information and perception warfare. He thanked
the guest speaker on behalf of the university administration for their valuable insights and
contributions to the colloquium.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Sargodha, Prof Dr. Gulam Abbas
Gondal stressed the need for understanding fake news and global propaganda. He argued
that global media conglomerates often have vested interests that drive the dissemination
of confusion, chaos, and disappointment.
He emphasized that research, reading, and consultations with educators and reliable
sources were the only remedies to counteract the effects of information and perception
warfare.
The event's guest speaker, Prof Dr Saqib Riaz, Chairman of the Department of Mass
Communication at Allama Iqbal Open University, noted that public opinion play a crucial
role in democracies, as the voices of people significantly impact policy and governance.
Dr Riaz also discussed the evolution of media and explained how global power elites control
information flow. He mentioned that the confusion increased with the advent of the internet
and social media, unlike conventional media, where the sources were identifiable. Now, the
source and the objective behind the information were often obscured. He highlighted the
importance of research to understand emerging issues in media, including fake information
and perception warfare.
The event concluded with remarks from Noman Yasir Qureshi, and the colloquium was
moderated by Dr Saima Kausar.
Recent Stories
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business Facilitation Centre issues 767 NOCs5 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky unveils crucial cybersecurity measures on World Password Day5 minutes ago
-
Performance of population welfare staff reviewed14 minutes ago
-
UoS holds photography exhibition to mark World Labour Day15 minutes ago
-
One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 3 injured in fire15 minutes ago
-
President SCCI served defamation notice over corruption allegations against former Secretary24 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy sealed24 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers, liquor suppliers nabbed during operation25 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Islamic Journals held at AIOU25 minutes ago
-
UAJK VC condemns India's demographic engineering in Occupied Kashmir25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s historic lunar mission to be launched on May 0334 minutes ago