US Ambassador Meets Commissioner, Praises Multani Culture

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 05:49 PM

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome here on Thursday met with Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak and praised culture of Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome here on Thursday met with Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak and praised culture of Multan.

The Commissioner briefed the Ambassador about the initiatives regarding public welfare and told that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to promote the culture and heritage and tourism of the City of Saints.

The government, he said has decided to secure the ancient civilization and heritage of Multan.

He told the up-gradation of Fort Qasim and its surrounding was being made at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

The establishment of food street will provide positive entertainment opportunities to the citizens.

Aamir Khattak said that nations alive can protect their cultures.

Multan is the inheritor of the world's oldest culture, he added.

The Commissioner said that every possible efforts were being made to control air pollution by conducting anti-smog operations.

He informed that provincial government was paying special focus on health sector and Nishtar II Hospital was under construction at a cost of Rs 9 billion while expansion block of Cardiology Hospital had also been completed at the cost of Rs 3 billion.

The Ambassador said that the culture of Multan was very rich and he enjoyed interacting with the people here. Later, the Commissioner presented the Ambassador with a shield and souvenir and Multani Ajrak.

