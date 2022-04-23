UrduPoint.com

US Hails Pakistan's Statement Ruling Out 'foreign Conspiracy' Behind Imran's Ouster

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 01:04 PM

The United States Friday welcomed a Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC)'s statement ruling out foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster from power, saying Islamabad is critical to Washington's interests

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The United States Friday welcomed a Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC)'s statement ruling out foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster from power, saying Islamabad is critical to Washington's interests.

Responding to a question at the daily news briefing, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said, "So, as we have continued to say all along, there's absolutely no truth to those rumours, so we welcome this statement.

"And I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests," she added.

The NSC, in its meeting on Friday, ruled out a foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI-led government in a setback to ex-PM's narrative of a "regime change" conspiracy.

More Stories From Pakistan

