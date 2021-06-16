UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Center Set Up At Airport

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A vaccination center has been established at Faisalabad International Airport to administer anti-corona vaccine to air travelers.

In this connection, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Muhammad Bilal formally inaugurated the center where airport staff and employees of civil aviation authority were inoculated against corona virus.

Airport Manager Muhammad Anwar Zia and other officers were also present on the occasion.

