VC KMU Congratulates Newly Appointed Deans Of Varsity

VC KMU congratulates newly appointed deans of varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar ,Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq has congratulated the newly appointed deans of varsity and hoped that they would play an active role in the advancement of their respective faculties as well as the collective development of the University.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of the newly appointed deans of the university, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Health Profession Education, Allied Health Sciences and heads of various constituent institutes.

On this occasion, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Health Profession education Prof. Dr. Umar Hayat, Dean Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Heads of various institutions, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Additional Registrar Nasir Saleem Arab and Director QEC Syeda Asiya Bukhari attended the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that the position of deans in the universities is of utmost importance and they have academic as well as administrative responsibilities on their shoulders.

"We are pursuing a policy of decentralization in the KMU, under which we want to hand over the day-to-day affairs of the Vice-Chancellor office to the deans," he said.

He added that achieving the best academic and research results is possible only when the deans will play a leading role in their respective faculties in consultation with the heads of the respective institutions.

He said that we have to meet the challenges of the future by adapting to the modern requirements instead of the traditional style and in this regard, deans have a heavy responsibility.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that in view of the increase in the number of branches of the university, we have to further accelerate the pace of our academic and research.

He said that along with improving the financial and administrative discipline of the university, the deans would have to come up with new out-of-the-box proposals to meet the financial needs and set targets of the university.

The meeting also decided to hold regular meetings of the deans and provide deans' offices, staff and logistical support.

In the meeting a committee comprising of Additional Registrar Nasir Saleem Arab, Director QEC Syeda Asiya Bukhari and headed by Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences was also formed to chalk out a proposal related to proactive and leading role of the deans in consultation with other universities.

