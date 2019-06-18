Veena Malik, Sania Mirza engage in Twitter feud over Sheesha video

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Veena Malik had criticised Shoaib and Sania for bringing their child to the sheesha café as the environment is harmful for minors.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Shoaib Malik’s wife and tennis star Sania Mirza and actress Veena Malik have engaged in a Twitter feud over the player’s sheesha video that is going viral on social media.

Veena Malik had criticised Shoaib and Sania for bringing their child to the sheesha café as the environment is harmful for minors.

“Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?” she wrote on Twitter.

This however did not go well with Sania Mirza who came out against Veena Malik, criticising her for her own ‘indecent past’.

“To know what and when they sleep, wake up, eat and thirdly and very importantly if I were you I would be more worried about your kids seeing the not so decent' magazine cover u have done.

.you know it could be 'hazardous'right? but thank you so so much for being worried.truly means a lot,” Sania responded.

The tweet was later deleted but Veena posted a screenshot of it, saying, “Have some guts and don't delete your tweets. Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts. Oh the magazine's cover you mentioned had morphed images. Also I can bring up all the controversies you have ever had but I would rather not divert the discussion.”

Sania Mirza in her second response, said, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher.”