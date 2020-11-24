Vehicles parking become a nightmare in commercial centers of federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The vehicle parking has become a nightmare in the commercial centers and markets of the Federal capital due to shortage of parking lots.

The civic body has constructed a new parking lot at the only market F-7 Jinnah super but many markets missing the facility due to which motorists are only option to park cars at roadsides.

Some of the newly constructed shopping malls also introduced a modern parking lot which is the only option to facilitate people.

The parking issues are becoming a big problem in the federal capital due to rush and increase in the vehicles.

An official of CDA told APP that in the future projects parking was always prepared by the managers of the civic body, adding that some markets are attracting more people due to which parking issues witnessed.

Ahmad Ali, a resident of G-9 said that there were enough parking spaces at each market but due to increase in the vehicles it becoming an issue. He said that the motorists were also need to avoid parking cars at roadside which create traffic jams and some time pedestrian also face problems.

Zia ur Rehman, a motorist said that with the increase in population of capital city, there was dire need to adopt modern parking methods which was already introduced by some of the commercial malls.