Vice Chief of Naval Staff confers military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel

Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:28 PM

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani in an impressive Investiture Ceremony, conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel, here at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani in an impressive Investiture Ceremony, conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel, here at Naval Headquarters.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore (Cdre) Rizwan Ali Munawar, Cdre Khurram Shahzad, Cdre Noman Bashir Usmani, Cdre Muhammad Masood Ahmed, Cdre Syed Nayyer Mohsin, Cdre Sajid Hussain, Cdre Kashif Munir, Cdre Khalid Habib, Cdre Dr Shafiq ur Rehman Qureshi and Cdre Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Commander (Cdr) Tanweer Shahid, Cdr Rashid Ali, Cdr Abdul Aleem, Lt Cdr Adnan Bin Sultan and Lt Cdr Syed Adnan Shah.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Cdr Khurram Daud and Muhammad islam SFT-I.

Besides, 2 Awards of TK(M)-I, 3 awards of TK(M)-II and 12 awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon Chief Petty Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy. Chief of the Naval Staff Letters of Commendation have been awarded to 38 Officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.

