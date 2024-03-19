Open Menu

Vigil Rally Taken Out In Connection Of International TB Day In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A mass awareness vigil rally was organized here on Tuesday evening by the Bridge consultant Foundation Sindh, in connection of the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day to create mass awareness against the fatal disease.

The walk started from the Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana that march all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city and concluded in front of Larkana Press Club.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against the fatal diseases of T.B.

The rally was led by the Project Manager Simran, Ghulam Sarwar Ansari, Sohail Ahmed Memon, Ali Hasan Memon, Poonam Nadeem, Salina Salim, Faza, Maria and others.

Vigil rally was largely participated by the Doctors, social workers, students and members of civil society.

It may be mentioned that, this year's Theme on the occasion of the World TB day 2024 is, "Yes! We can end TB”. TB is still one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years have seen a worrying increase in drug-resistant TB. World TB Day is an opportunity to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.

This year’s World TB Day encompassing the ambitions of all governments, health care professionals, civil society organizations and health development partners involved in TB care, and points to the ultimate target of Global TB Elimination by the year 2050.

On the move against TB: Transforming the fight towards elimination” was selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) to create awareness among the nations and to focus on the disease on priority basis.

On this occasion, Project Manager Simran, Ghulam Sarwar Ansari, Poonam Nadeem, Salina Salim, Faza, Maria and others said that the Bridge Consultant Foundation is working on TB in five districts of the province including Larkana.

While TB is a dangerous disease, for which as much as possible, TB affected patients should get the best possible treatment, they said.

They also said that the symptoms of TB are that a person has constant fever, sweating and weight loss, for which the person should go to the Government Hospitals of the city and other health centers and get treated as soon as possible.

Avoid the disease, because there is a cure for this disease, if a person takes time, he can save his life, they added.

