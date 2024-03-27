Open Menu

Virtual Women Police Stations Being Launched With Slogan Of "Protection At Doorstep"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doorstep"

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Virtual Women Police Stations are being launched with the slogan of "Protection at Doorstep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Virtual Women Police Stations are being launched with the slogan of "Protection at Doorstep".

By Upgrading Women Safety App, Punjab Police Safety App, Emergency Helpline 15, women will be able to get help and access from the police at home.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He said that virtual women police stations will work as front desks, women will not have to go round the offices.

He said that the police officers should thoroughly check the examination centers during the board examinations.

He said that to ensure the safety of motorcyclists the campaign to install antennas should be accelerated. He directed a crackdown on preparation of kites and strings and the accused involved in their online sales.

The IG Punjab directed that the security of all foreign nationals, including Chinese, should be made more strict and foolproof.

He directed to uproot robbers, miscreants and terrorist elements in the kacha areas. IG Punjab asked to resume the process of evacuation of foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab from April 15.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to ensure the security of the religious processions and congregations on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), as well as the foolproof security arrangements of the markets during the last ten days of Ramadan.

He asked to complete the Smart Safe Cities Authority phase one in the respective districts within the given deadline.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younis, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, AIG Operations, SSP Operations Safe Cities, Chief Admin Officer Safe Cities attended the meeting while all the province's RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Terrorist Police Punjab China Nasir Sheikhupura April Women Market All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali ..

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'

2 minutes ago
 RCCI membership expires on March 31

RCCI membership expires on March 31

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally ..

Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings

2 minutes ago
 What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistani ..

What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?

20 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

2 minutes ago
 Stray dogs bite 10 persons

Stray dogs bite 10 persons

22 seconds ago
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered subm ..

France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron

23 seconds ago
 IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

25 seconds ago
 Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Ex ..

Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall

27 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to construct five expressways

Punjab govt to construct five expressways

28 seconds ago
 Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders ra ..

Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race

13 seconds ago
 Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa

Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan