Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doorstep"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Virtual Women Police Stations are being launched with the slogan of "Protection at Doorstep".

By Upgrading Women Safety App, Punjab Police Safety App, Emergency Helpline 15, women will be able to get help and access from the police at home.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He said that virtual women police stations will work as front desks, women will not have to go round the offices.

He said that the police officers should thoroughly check the examination centers during the board examinations.

He said that to ensure the safety of motorcyclists the campaign to install antennas should be accelerated. He directed a crackdown on preparation of kites and strings and the accused involved in their online sales.

The IG Punjab directed that the security of all foreign nationals, including Chinese, should be made more strict and foolproof.

He directed to uproot robbers, miscreants and terrorist elements in the kacha areas. IG Punjab asked to resume the process of evacuation of foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab from April 15.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to ensure the security of the religious processions and congregations on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), as well as the foolproof security arrangements of the markets during the last ten days of Ramadan.

He asked to complete the Smart Safe Cities Authority phase one in the respective districts within the given deadline.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younis, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, AIG Operations, SSP Operations Safe Cities, Chief Admin Officer Safe Cities attended the meeting while all the province's RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.