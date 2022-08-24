UrduPoint.com

VIS Maintains ER Of STML

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

VIS maintains ER of STML

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited maintained entity ratings of Sunrays Textile Mills Limited at single A minus nus/A-one.

Long - term entity rating of 'A-' reflects good credit quality, adequate protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy, said a press release on Wednesday.

Short Term Rating of 'A-1' indicates high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental factors. Risk factors are minor.

Outlook on the assigned is The previous rating action was announced on June 08, 2021.

SUTM is a part of the Indus Group of Companies, which is a sizeable player in the country's textile business with an annual turnover of over $ 300 million.

Related Topics

Business Company May June Textile Sunrays Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

2 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

4 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.