Voters can bring change through ballot: Regional EC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :To create awareness among the citizens for using their right to vote a seminar was held in connection with "National Voters Day" here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner Nazar Abass said that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights including; equality of opportunity, political justice, freedom of speech and association, subject to the law and public morality.

Nazar said that voters can bring change through ballot, adding democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, as people should come out of their homes to exercise their right to vote on the election day.

The Commissioner said all efforts would be made to create awareness among women about the importance of casting vote.

He said that voters lists would be displayed soon at 284 centers in Rawalpindi, 226 in chakwal,134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum to be set up at prominent places.

The other speakers including Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantonment board Sibtain Raza, Assistant Commissioner Maleha Jamal also underlined the need of exercising right to vote as it will strengthen the democratic process in the country as well protect the rights of citizens.

The seminar was attended among others by political workers, civil society members, students and representatives of religious parties.