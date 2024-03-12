Walk organized under title “Education for everyone, every child in School” in Loralai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A walk was organized in the context of admission campaign 2024 under the title "Education for everyone, every child in school" organized by Department of Education Loralai on Tuesday.

District Education Officer (DHO) Imran Al-Hussani, Deputy District Education Officer Bahadur Shah Nasir, District Education Officer Female Medium Fauzia Durrani, Kaleem Behlul of UNICEF, Mujeebur Rehman Muslim Aid of BRSP and representatives of other NGOs, Loralai, schools’ principals, headmasters, teachers and students took part in the walk.

The students carried banners and placards with various slogans in connection with the school admission campaign.

The walk was started from the Municipal Committee Office which was ended at the Municipal Committee Office on the way back through various streets of the city.

Later, a seminar was held in the hall of the Municipal Committee.

Speaking on the occasion,Deputy Commissioner Loralai Sajad Aslam Baloch said that this year, we have set up to achieve target of enrollment of 5000 children in schools.

He said that all-out resources would be utilized to gain the above target and this message could be delivered door-to-door for interest of children future.

Our first priority will be that no child should stay out of school. In this regard, every member of the society and especially journalists must play their full role through print and electronic media so that we can achieve the given target, he said.

He said that the nation develops through education and we all have to play our role in this regard saying that the government schools should improve their quality of education so that more and more people tend towards schools.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai said that the absence of teachers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the absent teachers.