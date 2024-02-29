Open Menu

WAPDA Reviews Land Issues Of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM

The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the status of land acquisition and resettlement of the affected people of the two mega projects

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the status of land acquisition and resettlement of the affected people of the two mega projects.

The WAPDA Chairman appreciated the progress made by the Sub-Committee and hoped that the remaining issues of household and missing chulha cases would be resolved soon, APP Correspondent Said.

He said that WAPDA was very compassionate for the affectees and valued their sacrifices.

The Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division briefed the meeting about the status of household and missing chulha cases and the terms of reference for the Grievances Redressal Committee and the Missing Chulha Committee.

The meeting was also informed about the compliance status of the decisions taken by the Implementation Committee in its previous meeting.

The meeting was told that the Diamer Basha Dam, being built on River Indus will store 8.1 MAF water and generate 4500 MW hydel electricity. It is expected to be completed by 2028. Mohmand Dam, being built on River Swat, will store 1.2 MAF water and generate 800 MW hydel electricity. It is expected to be completed by 2026.

The meeting chaired by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), was attended by senior officials from Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Finance Division, PM Office and WAPDA.

The meeting was convened on the request of the Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Basha Dam.

APP/ahr/378

More Stories From Pakistan