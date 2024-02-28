Open Menu

WAPDA Sings Contract Worth Rs 46.5 Mln With QST For Digitization Of Rock Carvings At Diamer Basha Dam

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (QST) (Pvt) Ltd for consultancy services for the digitization of significant rock carvings in the direct area of impact of the Diamer Basha Dam, along with modelling and preparation of data for 3D printing.

The major scope of services included site documentation through terrestrial scanners and consolidation as well as archiving and modelling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months, according to a news release issued here on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held the other day, General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project (WAPDA) Nazakat Hussain and Director business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor WAPDA Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed in Northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising of immense number of rock carvings.

WAPDA is implementing Cultural Heritage Management Plan in Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard.

The Plan aims at the preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in the water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum and promoting cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of Diamer Basha Dam Project recommends the digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which represent various historical periods and aesthetic styles.

The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were short-listed by the international consultant and former Director of the Pak-German Archaeological Mission Professor Dr. Harald Hauptmann.

