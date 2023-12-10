Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Termed Sirajul Haq's Allegations Against PPP Baseless

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Waqar Mehdi termed Sirajul Haq's allegations against PPP baseless

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi has termed Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj-ul-Haq's statement against PPP and its leadership as unjustified criticism and baseless accusations.

He alleged that the Jamat-e-Islami always supported dictatorship and played the role of an informer of the dictators.

PPP Senator said in a statement that JI had turned educational institutions into killing fields during Zia ul Haq's Martial Law.

Senator Mehdi said that the time for spreading mischief and corruption in the name of religion has passed, adding that the Pakistani nation had seen the real face of Jamat e Islami in the form of executions and whipping of democrats from 1977 to 1988.

"Jamat e Islami got the mayorship and governance of Karachi by conniving with the dictators," he pointed out.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the PPP has always come to power by people's vote, adding that his party has never used anyone's shoulder or umbrella to come to power.

"PPP will win with a clear majority in the election to be held on February 8 and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country," he claimed.

