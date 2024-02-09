Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate Waqas Akram has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-109, Jhang II by securing 176,586 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate, who bagged 61,787 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.00 percent.