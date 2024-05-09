WASA disconnects 122 connections of defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 122 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs three million in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 122 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs three million in a day.

These views were expressed by Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah while presiding over meeting here on Thursday.

He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of May.

