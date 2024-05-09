WASA Disconnects 122 Connections Of Defaulters
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 122 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs three million in a day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 122 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs three million in a day.
These views were expressed by Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah while presiding over meeting here on Thursday.
He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of May.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits2 minutes ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused11 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP11 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients21 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme22 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan7 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace6 minutes ago