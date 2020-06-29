WASA evolves reforms plan for Faisalabad city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has evolved a reforms plan for Faisalabad city and its implementation would start soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 )

A spokesman for WASA said on Monday that members of National and provincial assemblies visited various parts of the city few days ago and directed Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry to improve water supply and sewerage system in the city.

The MD WASA informed the parliamentarians that the agency was facing severe financial constraints due to which it was unable to execute new projects.

The parliamentarians asked the MD to evolve reforms for the agency and they would try their bets to arrange for funds.

He said that under the plan, WASA would be restructured so that it could be steered out of financial crisis. WASA would also establish mechanical and testing laboratories in addition to setting up pipe and gutter-lid manufacturing unit with its own resources, he added.