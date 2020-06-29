UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Evolves Reforms Plan For Faisalabad City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:22 PM

WASA evolves reforms plan for Faisalabad city

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has evolved a reforms plan for Faisalabad city and its implementation would start soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has evolved a reforms plan for Faisalabad city and its implementation would start soon.

A spokesman for WASA said on Monday that members of National and provincial assemblies visited various parts of the city few days ago and directed Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry to improve water supply and sewerage system in the city.

The MD WASA informed the parliamentarians that the agency was facing severe financial constraints due to which it was unable to execute new projects.

The parliamentarians asked the MD to evolve reforms for the agency and they would try their bets to arrange for funds.

He said that under the plan, WASA would be restructured so that it could be steered out of financial crisis. WASA would also establish mechanical and testing laboratories in addition to setting up pipe and gutter-lid manufacturing unit with its own resources, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

23 minutes ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

1 hour ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

1 hour ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

2 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Refutes Claims About Spike ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.