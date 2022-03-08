UrduPoint.com

WCCI Sialkot Felicitates All Women On International Women Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot President Dr. Mariam Nouman, along with Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan, and Vice President Madiha Shah Faisal, wished all women successes in their lives on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022

The women's fight for equal rights span centuries of determined and unrelenting efforts against a patriarchal socio-economic structure that unfortunately is still prevalent in one form or another in most of the world.

The WCCI applauds all pioneering women that have paved the way for a more equitable and accepting society and is dedicated to representing and supporting women in all walks of life in order to continue their efforts to break all glass ceilings.

Referring to the theme of International Women's Day 2022, #BreakTheBias, the president stressed the necessity of raising awareness against the inherent biases that hinder women from achieving their full potential in our society and economy.

