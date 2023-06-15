UrduPoint.com

WCLA DG Discusses Security Of Historical Sites With CCPO Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation from the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), led by its Director General (DG) Kamran Lashari, held a meeting with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his office on Thursday to discuss protection, security and restoration of archaeological sites in Lahore.

During the meeting, various issues related to preservation of Lahore's historical and cultural heritage were discussed. Both the DG WCLA and the CCPO shared ideas on enhancing security to combat drug abuse, mobile snatching, and theft in the areas surrounding Jahangir's Tomb, Shalimar Gardens, and Lahore Fort.

Kamran Lashari expressed concerns regarding encroachments in the walled city, unregulated high-rise buildings, and unauthorized basement constructions. The Capital City Police Officer assured him of the police's full cooperation.

The CCPO also commended Kamran Lashari for his contributions to the preservation of the Walled City and highlighted the significant role played by the WCLA in promoting tourism and safeguarding heritage. Kamran Lashari mentioned that under the Walled City of Lahore Authority, 10pc of the walled area had been transformed into a state-of-the-art international model. This project encompasses a world-class water and sanitation network, as well as an underground electricity system.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has allocated special funds for the beautification and enhancement of the Shahdara Complex and Shalimar Gardens. Kamran Lashari announced that restoration work has already begun at Bhatti Gate and will progress towards Taxali Gate and Lahore Fort. Additionally, under the buffer zone plan, Taxali Gate will be integrated with Ali Park, and the road will be diverted from the second side.

Furthermore, Kamran Lashari mentioned that a work plan is being developed for the restoration of the Mariam Zamani Mosque, the oldest mosque in Lahore. He emphasized that Lahore is our historical heritage and highlighted the recognition bestowed upon the Walled City of Lahore Authority by UNESCO for the successful completion of the Shahi Hammam project. He noted the interest shown by international donors in its development due to Lahore's historical significance.

The meeting was attended by Director (Administration) Shahid Nadeem, Incharge of Lahore Fort Faizah Shah, Incharge of Shalimar Garden Asghar Hussain, Incharge of Shahdara Yasser Arafat, as well as SP City (Investigation) Raza Tanveer, SP Cantt (Operations) Ovais Shafiq, SDPO Baghbanpura Iyaz Khan, SDPO Shahdara Maqsood Gujjar, SDPO Tibbi City Muhammad Nauman, and SDPO Naveed Akmal.

