We Came To Power To Save Country, Says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said, "We came to power to save the country and we have pledged for the survival and security of the country".

He expressed these views while addressing a conference organized by Jamiat-e-Islam (JUI-F) at Mazar-e-Quaid ground here on Thursday.

He said that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was a mischief "Fitna" and they have to fight against the mischief till its elimination.

The conference was attended by a large number of Jamiat-e-Islam (JUI-F) workers.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was good that Imran Khan came to power, because the incompetence of PTI chief has now been exposed.

He said that Imran Khan was a mischief "Fitna" and has produced such followers who were supporting him in every action.

He said, "We should not be afraid of Imran Khan' s public meetings and the his followers". "My dignity does not allow me to comment on them", he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they have gone through murderous attacks and still standing between the masses with courage.

He said that the statements of Imran Khan were changing day by day. "We had given the introduction of Imran Khan on the very first day and we still stood on our point of view", he said.

Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan destroyed the national economy and isolated Pakistan at the international level.

He said that neither the East nor the West, China or Saudi Arabia were ready to trust Imran Khan.

Central Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other leaders also addressed on the occasion.

