Wheat harvesting kicks off in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat harvest has kicked off in south Punjab as temperature has increased enough to grow the crop. While the procurement of wheat would start from April 15.

An official Punjab food department told APP that the Punjab government has already increased the support price of wheat from Rs.1400 to Rs.1800, he said.

Replying to a question, he said for this time in the history of Pakistan, the support price of wheat has increased by Rs.400 per 40kg in a year.

On the other side farmers are waiting for Bardana gunny bags for early threshing of wheat crop, said a farmer of Southern Punjab while telephonic talk with APP.

He said that baradana is important as farmers start trashing wheat crops otherwise the whole process of the farmers stopped.

Wheat growers from Jhang, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur districts are reporting a good crop, and the expected yield will be up to 50 to 60 maund per acre.

Punjab agriculture officials expect the province will harvest at least 19.6 million tonnes of wheat. Last year, grain production remained at 19.4m tonnes in Punjab.

A prominent farmer from Bahawalpur while talking to APP on Telephone said that farmers hoping to get a better reward for their labour this year as the government has fixed Rs1,800 per maund as the minimum procurement price of wheat. Ahmad, a grower from Rajanpur said that Punjab is going to harvest a better crop than that of last year's. It is pertinent to mention that the Government has announced from April 1 farmers can collect bardana or gunny bags from 384 procurement centers established by the food department.