Winter delights in demand as citizens experienced foggy weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The demand of traditional winter delights has sparked in the twin cities as the citizens experienced foggy and chilly weather.

The people have started enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, "Gajar ka Halwa", chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, "Samosa", "Pakora", hot coffee, and other items which are high in demand particularly nowadays.

Scores of temporary stalls have also been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold. The demand of fish has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas were crowded with customers.

Men, women, and children come to these outlets to beat the cold with fried fish which is their favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season.

The winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods, the owners of these shops claimed.

Large platters of "halwas" adorned with silver bark and crushed nuts can be seen in eateries in markets with some having decorated their display windows with the traditional winter delights and others displaying their wares out on the street.

According to the owner of a sweet shop, Salman Rana, during the winter, "Doodh jalebi" and "Rasmalai" are also favorite winter delights.

Besides, fried food like "Pakoras", "Samosas" and vegetable rolls are also high in demand nowadays.

A customer at the shop, Abdullah Jan, said "I love the winters for two reasons: traditional sweets like "Daal "and "Gajar halwa and bonfire parties".

It became difficult to avoid having halwas in the winter, said Shahzaib Hassan, another customer.