Woman injured in firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was injured in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Mahira (21) w/o Shazir, resident of chak 56 SB, was shot by her brother over some domestic issue. The woman got severely injured.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured married woman to THQ hospital chak 46 SB.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.