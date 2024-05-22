Islamabad Police Seeks Four Weeks To Probe Death Case Involving LHC Vehicle
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 10:43 PM
The Islamabad Police on Wednesday sought four weeks more time to conclude their investigation into the death of a citizen who was allegedly hit by a vehicle of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the jurisdiction of Federal Capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Islamabad Police on Wednesday sought four weeks more time to conclude their investigation into the death of a citizen who was allegedly hit by a vehicle of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the jurisdiction of Federal Capital.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, who heard the case, observed that the investigations should have been completed in 10 days, but the case had been pending for two years.
The Inspector General of Police Islamabad assured the court that he would personally investigate the matter. He requested for four weeks time to complete the probe, citing a new video footage regarding the incident depicting a person of interest crucial to the inquiry.
The court granted more time to the police and adjourned the case for four weeks.
Recent Stories
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole
Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana
20 people in intensive care after turbulent Singapore Airlines flight
KATI president emphasizes on empowering women to develop country
Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal passes away
Poland-Pakistan bilateral trade exceeds $920 million: Polish Ambassador
Canopy trees' plantation vital to bring rains, control rising temperature
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik39 seconds ago
-
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole41 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar43 seconds ago
-
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana5 minutes ago
-
Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal passes away5 minutes ago
-
Canopy trees' plantation vital to bring rains, control rising temperature9 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project1 hour ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 301 hour ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 301 hour ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements1 hour ago