Islamabad Police Seeks Four Weeks To Probe Death Case Involving LHC Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 10:43 PM

The Islamabad Police on Wednesday sought four weeks more time to conclude their investigation into the death of a citizen who was allegedly hit by a vehicle of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the jurisdiction of Federal Capital

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, who heard the case, observed that the investigations should have been completed in 10 days, but the case had been pending for two years.

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad assured the court that he would personally investigate the matter. He requested for four weeks time to complete the probe, citing a new video footage regarding the incident depicting a person of interest crucial to the inquiry.

The court granted more time to the police and adjourned the case for four weeks.

