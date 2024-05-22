Open Menu

Salik Praises Saudi Government For Excellent Hajj Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Wednesday praised the Saudi authorities for the excellent arrangements made by them to make performing of the Hajj obligation convenient for the pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Wednesday praised the Saudi authorities for the excellent arrangements made by them to make performing of the Hajj obligation convenient for the pilgrims.

"We are highly appreciative of the assistance and cooperation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the smooth conduct of Hajj every year," he said while talking to the ptv news.

The minister said innovative reforms had been introduced by the Saudi authorities for the facilitation of intending pilgrims.

He urged the Pakistani Hajj group operators to follow the directives of the Saudi Government.

He said both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were firmly committed to make the Hajj inclusive for all segments of the society, especially women and special persons.

“We held productive discussions on how to further deepen our engagements and especially our cooperation for the Hajj next year", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Saudi Arabia Women All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

3 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

3 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

3 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

4 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

3 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

3 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

3 minutes ago
 UK general election to be held on July 4: media

UK general election to be held on July 4: media

3 minutes ago
 FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

16 minutes ago
 Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good gov ..

Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan