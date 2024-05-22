Open Menu

Political Issues To Be Resolved Politically: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that political issues should be resolved through political dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to abandon its confrontational politics and instead come to the table for political negotiations.

Rana Sanaullah, who is also Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination stressed that the resolution to the current political situation must be found by political parties working together.

To a question on Rauf Hasan attack, he said, "It was a very sad incident and I condemn it." However, it was not appropriate to give it a political narrative."

