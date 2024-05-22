Open Menu

FS, SAARC SG Discuss Dynamics Of Organization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Mohammad Golam Sarwar on Wednesday discussed the current dynamics of the organization and the possibility of its revitalizing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Mohammad Golam Sarwar on Wednesday discussed the current dynamics of the organization and the possibility of its revitalizing.

The foreign secretary also hosted a lunch in the honour of visiting SAARC Secretary General, a post on X said.

The SAARC secretary general is currently on a maiden visit to Pakistan.

