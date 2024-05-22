Open Menu

Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 10:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Famous Qawal Taj Muhammand Niazi died of a heart attack here on Wednesday evening. He was 54.

The deceased is survived by a window and three sons. The funeral prayer will be offered on Thursday after Asr prayer at Alana Masjid Shoe market Moeen Niazi Qawal street.

Late Muhammad Niazi was son of prominent Qawal Moin Niazi while his brother Gous Muhammad Niazi also performed as Qawal.

