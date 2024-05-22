Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Famous Qawal Taj Muhammand Niazi died of a heart attack here on Wednesday evening. He was 54
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Famous Qawal Taj Muhammand Niazi died of a heart attack here on Wednesday evening. He was 54.
The deceased is survived by a window and three sons. The funeral prayer will be offered on Thursday after Asr prayer at Alana Masjid Shoe market Moeen Niazi Qawal street.
Late Muhammad Niazi was son of prominent Qawal Moin Niazi while his brother Gous Muhammad Niazi also performed as Qawal.
Recent Stories
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole
Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana
20 people in intensive care after turbulent Singapore Airlines flight
KATI president emphasizes on empowering women to develop country
Islamabad Police seeks four weeks to probe death case involving LHC vehicle
Poland-Pakistan bilateral trade exceeds $920 million: Polish Ambassador
Canopy trees' plantation vital to bring rains, control rising temperature
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik39 seconds ago
-
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole41 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar43 seconds ago
-
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police seeks four weeks to probe death case involving LHC vehicle5 minutes ago
-
Canopy trees' plantation vital to bring rains, control rising temperature9 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project1 hour ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 301 hour ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 301 hour ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements1 hour ago