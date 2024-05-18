Woman Torture Incident: Four Outlaws Booked
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police registered a case against four persons for allegedly torturing a woman in tehsil Alipur.
According to police sources, a woman named Nishi Bibi sought information about an address from a citizen named Zafar Hussain.
During the discussion between the both, the man allegedly started beating the woman.
Meanwhile, another three persons joined him and allegedly tortured the woman.
The video of the torture went viral. DPO Muzaffargarh Husnain Haider took notice of the viral video.
A case was registered against three people including Zafar, Kameer and Gulzaar and another unknown person.
DPO Husnain Haider stated that the outlaws would be punished as per law.
Recent Stories
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ED SSDO stresses govt to take concrete measures to implement Civic Education Commission Law 201830 seconds ago
-
Governor KP meets Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan34 seconds ago
-
Kyrgyz Charge d’affaires handed over a demarche over last night’s violent incident against Pakis ..30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Saudi Embassy30 minutes ago
-
CS for adopting preventive measures to save people from heatwave30 minutes ago
-
DFP remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone on martyrdom anniversaries30 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz Charge d’affaires handed over a demarche over last night’s violent incident against Pakis ..31 minutes ago
-
Dr. Fai calls for Quality Research on Kashmir at UAJK50 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses property rights awareness as key for Act 2020 implementation51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city51 minutes ago
-
Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country1 hour ago
-
One killed in accident on M-9 Motorway1 hour ago