Woman torture incident: four outlaws booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police registered a case against four persons for allegedly torturing a woman in tehsil Alipur.

According to police sources, a woman named Nishi Bibi sought information about an address from a citizen named Zafar Hussain.

During the discussion between the both, the man allegedly started beating the woman.

Meanwhile, another three persons joined him and allegedly tortured the woman.

The video of the torture went viral. DPO Muzaffargarh Husnain Haider took notice of the viral video.

A case was registered against three people including Zafar, Kameer and Gulzaar and another unknown person.

DPO Husnain Haider stated that the outlaws would be punished as per law.